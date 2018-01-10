Teens deemed competent for trial in overpass death of Kenneth White

Three of the teens charged in the death of Kenneth White, accused of throwing a rock off a highway overpass and killing him, have been deemed competent to stand trial.

That's according to Genessee County prosecutor David Leyton.

Back in November FOX 47 reported that three of the five teens charged in the case would go under mental evaluations.

The other two charged did not ask for forensic exams.

New information shows the results are now in and the court cases can move forward.

Investigators say the teens brought rocks to an overpass and threw them at cars on I-75 in Genesee County's Vienna Township last October.

32-year-old Kenneth White was killed while riding in the passenger seat of a van when one of the rocks crashed through the windshield and hit him.

All five teenagers are charged with second-degree murder in the rock throwing case, and being charged as adults.

They are all scheduled to appear in court again Thursday morning for a hearing.

The attorneys representing the teens who underwent competency exams say they're reviewing the results and could still ask for an independent evaluation during Thursday's hearing.