Teen stabbed early Saturday in East Lansing

East Lansing Police are investigating the early-Saturday morning stabbing of a 17-year-old teenage boy, according to a news release from the City.

At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the teen was stabbed multiple times during or after a large fight in the Charles Street garage, according to the news release.

After the stabbing, the teen went to Ann Street Plaza looking for help from police, and was taken to a hospital.

While non-life threatening, the victim's injuries did lead to surgery, the news release said.

East Lansing Police are interviewing suspects.

In another incident at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, a male reported an unarmed robbery of cash in the Albert Avenue Garage, according to the news release.

There is not evidence to suggest the incidents are linked, the news release said.

The incidents occurred ahead of the University of Michigan vs. Michigan State University Football game at MSU Saturday night.

East Lansing Police want people to know that anyone needing medical help due to alcohol or drug use (or anyone with them) can seek help without risking penalties, according to the news release.

