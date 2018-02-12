Teen snowboarder brings USA first medal of 2018 games

Redmond "Red" Gerard of the United States has won the men's snowboard slope-style gold medal in the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Max Parrot from Canada won the silver medal while fellow Canadian Mark McMorris took the bronze.

Gerard is the first American to medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang games.

The 17-year-old prodigy saved his best effort for his third and final run, scoring an impressive 87, and becoming the youngest American ever to medal in a snowboarding event in the Olympics. He still cannot believe his luck.

"I'm feeling insane right now, its honestly above me. I cannot believe what just happened. All I say is I just want to land a run when I come out here. That was enough for me just to land a run but to get first is crazy," said Gerard.