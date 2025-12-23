Teen shot in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 19-year-old man is recovering after being shot early this morning Lansing.

Police tell us that they were called to the 1400 block of Mary Avenue around 4 a.m. after reports of gunshots.

We're told that officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and rushed him to the hospital.

He is now in stable condition.

No arrests of been made and police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

If you know anything about this case you’re being asked to call the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

