Teen shot in head on Lansing's Moores River Drive, person of interest in custody

LANSING, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman was shot in the head early Friday morning in Lansing and is in critical condition, according to police.

Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Moores River Drive around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

A person of interest is in police custody.

The investigation is active. Police are working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

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