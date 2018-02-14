Teen shoots out window of school bus with pellet gun

Police say a teenager used a pellet gun to shoot out the back window of a school bus full of children in Michigan.

No injuries were reported in the shooting as students were being dropped off after school on Tuesday in Saginaw.

Police Chief Bob Ruth says a 13-year-old shot out the window of the bus and then ran into a house with a group of children. Police spoke with an adult at the home who brought the children outside before the teen was arrested and taken to juvenile detention.

Ruth says a loaded pellet gun was found by police in Saginaw, about 85 miles northwest of Detroit.

Prosecutors were expected to review the case for possible charges.

The Saginaw Public School District students were taken home afterward.