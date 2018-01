Teen injured in murder-suicide recovering

A teenager who was injured in a murder-suicide is recovering from her injuries.

Amedy Dewey was the only survivor in the shooting that happened on Saturday January 6, in Ionia County.

According to police, Dewey's Stepfather David Somers, shot and killed her mother Lisa Somers. He then shot himself.

Dewey suffered a gunshot wound to her face but survived.

Dewey's family says she did not suffer from any brain damage even after being shot in the head. Her condition is improving.

Doctors are working with Dewey to help her talk again.