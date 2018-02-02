Teen heading to prison for robbing businesses

The teenager who robbed two convenience stores back-to-back in Jackson County last year is heading to prison.

Dawson Arnett was sentenced Thursday to three to ten years in prison. He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of assault with intent to rob and one count of felony firearms last December.

He tried to rob the Marathon gas station on Page Avenue in Leoni Township with a gun in January of 2017. A cashier didn't give up any money, so Arnett ran off.

He then held up the Brookyln Party Shop in Brooklyn less than a half hour later.

Surveillance videos helped police track him down and officers arrested him the next day.