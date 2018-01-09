Teen gets 28-60 years for police chase crash that killed 2

4:44 PM, Jan 9, 2018
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -  A judge has sentenced a 17-year-old youth to 28 to 60 years in prison for leading police on a high-speed chase in western Michigan that ended with a crash that killed his passenger and another driver.

Alejandro Torrez was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and eight other charges stemming from the March 11 crash that killed 21-year-old Calvin College student Tara Oskam and Torrez's cousin, 15-year-old David Torrez.

Authorities say a state trooper tried to stop Torrez for speeding in Kentwood, near Grand Rapids, but he fled and reached speeds topping 110 mph before going through a red light and slamming into a car driven by Oskam.

Torrez said in court Tuesday he was sorry and asks "God for forgiveness every night."

 

