Teen Artists Paint Giant Mural

Local art students in the spotlight for their team effort in creating a 40-foot mural for Baker College. The five students from Jackson High School are putting the final touches to the mural that they have been working on for nearly one year.

FOX 47's Lora Painter spoke with the students-- Kaitlin Heins, Stacey Williams, Delaney Pickett, Quentavia Keene and Santana Perkins-- who researched and drafted their ideas for the mural, after Baker College started a competition for mural concepts last year to celebrate its new engineering building. Local art departments submitted their ideas, but the team at Jackson High School ultimately won the $500 prize to help fund supplies to create the mural.

Delaney Pickett said, "The wall ended up being a little bigger than we thought it would be. But we planned everything out. We joined our ideas together."

Their art teachers, Bernie Nabozny and Debra Hirth, said this project is a huge learning opportunity for the students.

Nabozny said, "I think it shows the students that we can take what we learn in the classroom and go out into the big, real world."