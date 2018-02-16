Teen accused of bringing loaded handgun to school to stand trial

A teenager accused of bringing a loaded handgun to school last month in Jackson County is heading to trial.

According to court records, 18-year-old Eric Knox waived his right to a preliminary hearing last week, sending the case to trial.

He's charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and opposing arrest and carrying a concealed weapon with unlawful intent.

He's accused of having a loaded handgun on him while he threatened a teacher at Western Career Prep High School in Blackman Township on January 26, 2018.

Police later found Knox walking off school grounds and arrested him after he tried to run from police. Police say he was carrying a loaded handgun.

He's due back in court on March 23rd.