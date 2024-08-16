Technology in and outside of the classroom, Holt neighbors weigh in

Children are surrounded by technology, both in and out of the classroom.

Technology can be used as a learning tool, but can be harmful to development.

Video shows how experts, parents, and teachers handle screen time in Holt.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's back to school in our neighborhoods, and kids have access to technology at almost every point of the day. Neighbors and school staff tell me the best ways to balance screen time.

"Understand that these are tools, but they also are toys."

With school starting back up in a few days, kids across our neighborhoods will be spending most of their day with technology, whether it's through smart boards, computers, or phones, according to Dave Hildebrant, a Holt math teacher.

"You can use them for educational purposes," said Hidebrant.

Hildebrandt says technology has given students a way to create and learn in ways they couldn't before and has given them access to classroom materials when at home.

"When students are absent they have access to material and when they're home they can continue working on things," said Hildebrant.

But he says that too much technology can lead to students having issues focusing, and can be a "huge problem."

Experts in our neighborhoods say it's extremely important to limit the amount of screen time outside of the classroom.

"Teens will spend maybe less time in those face-to-face interactions which is crucial to develop interpersonal skills," said Catherine Vertalka, the clinical director at the Wellness Institute of Michigan.

Vertalka said it can be especially crucial to limit screen time at night, since the blue light can interfere with sleep patterns, ultimately disrupting melatonion production

For neighbor Jessica Wright, she's seeing how much screens are already impacting her 8-year-old son.

"It can be hard to pull him away from them," said Wright.

She said although her son has learned a lot from videos he's watched, she does limit the time her son is online as it can affect brain development. Wright sets timers for allotted screen time, which she says he responds very well to.

She said incorporating reading time is one way she keeps her son focused, especially leading up to the school year

"Parents reading to kids, time and time again, studies have shown that is one of the best ways to help improve kids performance in school."

Experts say try to keep rules in place and to make sure you are watching your kids when they are using technology..

"I would suggest parents monitor the content, what their kids are watching and being exposed to," said Vertalka

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

