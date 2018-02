Team USA adds to medal count

The updated medal count at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games shows Norway leading the way with 16 total medals, five of them being gold.

Germany has eight gold medals and 13 total in second place.

The Netherlands and Canada both have eleven medals.

The United States round the top five with eight medals, five of them gold.

Team USA was able to add to its medal total overnight when Miaklea Shiffrin took home gold in the women's giant slalom.

For Mikalea Shiffrin and Team USA, the giant slalom was well worth the wait.

It had been postponed due to high winds, but when she finally got to race, Shiffrin was golden.

Mikaela Shiffrin said, "To come here and do that today was incredible but of course I have the slalom tomorrow and I'm trying to get the emotions under control and focus again."

She is the gold medal favorite and you can watch the women's slalom Thursday night in prime time.

In a wild, wide-open snowboard-cross final, the Americans finished out of the medal hunt after a spill.

Alexa and Chris Knierim didn't make the podium in the pairs figure skating finals either. A routine they say was about something more than a medal..

Alexa Scimeca Knierem said, "We wanted to skate for the 17 children that died in the Florida shooting and today it was much more than about us you know we wanted to tribute to the US for their loss."

On the ice Thursday for team USA, Nathan Chen, beginning his quest for gold in the men's short program..