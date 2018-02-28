Teachers in Michigan could carry guns in school under proposed bills

One of the things President Donald Trump touched on following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida earlier this month was the possibility of arming teachers.
Two Michigan lawmakers are now working legislation to make that a possibility here in Michigan.
According to The Detroit News, State Rep. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, will schedule hearings on a bill that he’s drafting that will allow school districts to provide access to guns in locked, undisclosed locations in school buildings to teachers who volunteer and are trained to use a firearm.
The teachers would have to go through hours of firearm training, how to engage with an active shooter and ways to de-escalate a dangerous situation.
The guns would be hidden in locked compartments, only accessible through the thumbprint of approved school employees.
Two other bills being drawn up by Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Williams Township looks at guns in schools two different ways.
One bill would let school districts with concealed carry permits and extra training to carry guns in schools.
The other would have the state mandate that school employees with concealed carry permits be allowed to bring their guns to schools.
Both bills would require monthly training for teachers.
Both Rep. Glenn and Rep. Runestad say they hope to have their bills ready to be introduced here next month.