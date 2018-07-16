Target to offer discount on classroom supplies for teachers

MID-MICHIGAN (WSYM) - Many teachers are often left footing the bill when it comes to paying for supplies in the classroom.

To help educators get the most for their dollar, Target has announced it’ll offer teachers a 15% discount.

The retailer made the announcement in a blog post on Thursday.

It is the first time Target has offered the discount to teachers.

Select classroom supplies are discounted including “pens, pencils, crayons, and markers to classroom storage and organization and tissues, hand sanitizer and more.”

Teachers are eligible for the discount, in stores and online, from July 15-21.

Click here for the coupon code.

According to a May study by the the National Center for Education Statistics, 94 percent of teachers said they spent their own money on classroom supplies.