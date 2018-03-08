Target Recalls Girl's Jeans For Causing Cuts

Light Snow
Target is recalling girl's jeans sold exclusively at target stores.
The retail giant says studs on Cat & Jack girls' star studded skinny jeans can come off posing a laceration hazard.
The jeans were sold in sizes 4 18p and have metal stars on the front bottom portion of the legs.
"Cat & Jack" and the words "super skinny" are printed on the inside waistband of the jeans.
Consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled jeans and return them to any target store for a full refund.