Talk to your doctor about getting the shingles vaccine

Back to School health checklist: - Make sure your kids are up-to-date on their vaccinations. If any chronic health issues exist, make sure you child has the means to at school to receive care for any conditions.
If you're over the age of 50 it might be time to get your shingles vaccine.
The CDC has updated its recommendations saying anyone older than 50 should get the new vaccine called "Singrix."
The old recommendations were for people 60 and older to get a different vaccine.
Health experts say you should talk to your doctor to find out what option is right for you.