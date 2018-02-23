Taking on the Winter Warm Up for a second time

Holt resident Jack Turner is serious about his fitness, but it wasn't always that way. The change came after he viewed a television promotion by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan while sitting on the couch relaxing and eating potato chips.
Jack took it upon himself to take up the challenge and after completing the 2017 sessions and 5K run, he continued to participate in many other races and even put on a 5K walk/run for his entire family. He's now returning back again for the 2018 program and he's ready to inspire others to get off the couch like he did and start taking their health a little more serious.
There are still three weeks to prepare for the free Blue Cross Community 5K!
Join them for the last three weeks of the Winter Warm Up 5K training program and get ready to run or walk a 5K on March 25. Attend both training sessions next week (Feb 26-Mar 3) and get a free Winter Warm Up t-shirt.
To find out more and for new registrations, visit https://runsignup.com/wwu.