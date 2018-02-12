Takata reaches settlement

Fair
In this July 6, 2016 photo, the logo of Takata Corp. is seen at an auto-supply shop in Tokyo. Takata Corp., the Japanese company at the center of a massive global air bag recall, is sticking to its forecast of posting a 13 billion yen ($129 million) profit for the fiscal year through March. It reported on Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, an April-June profit of 2 billion yen ($19.8 million), down 33 percent from the same period the previous year, as quarterly sales slipped 7 percent to 169 billion yen ($1.7 billion). (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
Takata has reached a settlement with people who have been injured by the company's defective airbags.
This settlement could pave the way for them to get out of chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The groups representing those people suing over the airbags have dropped their opposition to the settlement plan.
The settlement will establish a trust fund to help resolve the lawsuits.
The restructuring plan for Takata also calls for the sale of most of the company to a Chinese-owned rival for more than one and a half billion dollars.