Swimmer almost drowns at swim meet

A swimmer from Owosso High School Kamrin Samson almost drowned at a swim meet.

Xavier Staubs, who was on the rival team Corunna was able to jump into the pool and rescue Samson.

Staubs was getting out of the pool when the crowd started trying to get his attention.

Everyone was pointing to Samson who was limp and floating down to the bottom of the pool.

Staubs jumped back into the pool.

"I clawed to the bottom of the pool, lifted him up with one arm, pushed him to the surface and raised him to the surface with one arm", said Staubs.

Another swimmer from Corunna helped Staubs push Sampson to the surface.

Samson was pulled out of the water by his coach and another man.

The swim meet was the first for Samson. His family talked with doctors who said he likely had breathing issues.

He's currently recovering from the incident.