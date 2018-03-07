Suspected wheel thief arrested after dealership burglary

A suspected West Michigan wheel thief is behind bars tonight after burglarizing a car dealership.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office got a tip early Wednesday morning about a possible theft at Young's Chevrolet of Ionia. Deputies showed up to find a 2018 Chevy Tahoe sitting on cinder blocks, with its wheels missing.

The suspect was pulled over a short time later in Kent County, with the stolen wheels in the bed of his pickup truck.

The man is suspected in a rash of recent wheel thefts in Kent and Ionia Counties.

He is sitting in the Kent County Jail, awaiting arraignment.