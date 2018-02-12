Suspected poacher mauled, eaten by lions

A pack of lions are suspected of mauling a poacher to death, and eating most of his body in South Africa.

The man was found Friday in a private nature preserve outside Kruger National Park, according to Eyewitness News.

The body was found half-eaten by lions, Sowetan Live reported.

The body was originally believed to be a 47-year-old tractor driver, but authorities are now saying they don't know the identity of the person who died. The tractor driver was found alive.

A rifle and ammunition were found next to the body.