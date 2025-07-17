Suspect named, arraigned on multiple felonies in Bath Township home invasion case

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have identified the suspect who allegedly broke into two homes and assaulted neighbors in Bath Township in the area of English Oak Dr. and Nichols Rd. on Saturday.

On Thursday, MSP First District Troopers announced that Bailey William Glazier, 27, of East Lansing, was arraigned on seven felony charges and two misdemeanor charges.

Glazier faces the following:



Assault With Intent To Murder

Home Invasion First Degree-Two Counts

Assault With a Dangerous Weapon-Two Counts

Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing Officer-Two Counts

Assault and Battery-Misdemeanor

Breaking/Entering Without Owner's Permission-Misdemeanor

Glazier is currently at the Clinton County Jail, with a bond set at $1,000,000.

His next court appearance will be on July 31st at 10 a.m. for a probable cause conference.

