Suspect in CMU shooting in hospital for hyopthermia

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WSYM) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing both parents on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall at Central Michigan University Friday morning has been arrested.

19-year-old James Eric Davis, Jr. was arrested after CMU Police received a tip from a railroad employee. The employee noticed someone standing near the tracks that looked suspicious and called 911.

Davis, Jr. was arrested without incident.

The victims of the shooting are James Davis Sr., 48, and Diva Davis, 47. James Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer with the Bellwood, Ill., Police Department on the northwest side of Chicago. Davis Jr. has a sister in high school, and an older brother.

In a Saturday morning press conference, police released more details regarding what led up to the shooting.

Around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Community Police were approached by Davis, Jr. saying someone was going to hurt him.

In a vague description of the incident Thursday, Davis, Jr. told police someone had a gun on an elevator.

Other officers then got involved and were able to identify that person in the elevator who allegedly made a threat.

After an interview, police determined there was no threat. Video indicates Davis, Jr. and the accused were laughing in the elevator together.

Four hours later on Thursday around 1:15 p.m., officers in The Towers dormitory complex noticed Davis, Jr. with suitcases and bags.

Officers approached Davis, Jr. who they say was not making a lot of sense at the time.

Officers called Davis, Jr.’s parents who were concerned and stated they were on the way to pick up their son.

Both parents and police were concerned drug use may have been involved in his behavior.

Davis, Jr. was taken to U of M Hospital in Mount Pleasant where he spent the night.

By Friday morning, Davis, Jr.’s parents picked him up from the hospital and brought him back to Campbell Hall.

Police say video surveillance shows Davis, Jr. walking out into the parking and walking back into the building with a gun visible.

Moments later police responded to a call of shots fired inside Campbell Hall on the fourth floor.

Police say Davis, Jr. then ran on foot along railroad tracks following the shooting.

A perimeter was set up by police following the crime along the railroad tracks and at Mill Pond Park located at 607 South Adams Street in Mount Pleasant.

Numerous schools and businesses were locked down. Students were dismissed at nearby Mount Pleasant schools with the assistance of police.

A weapon, registered to Davis, Jr. ’s father, was recovered at the scene of the crime.

Police continue to investigate.

Davis, Jr. remains in police custody at McLaren Hospital where he is recovering from hypothermia. Once he is cleared to be released, he will be in the Isabella Co. jail.

Classes were canceled for the rest of the day on Friday. Western Michigan University was supposed to play CMU Friday night but the game was postponed.