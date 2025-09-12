Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect in 18-year-old's killing returned to Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich — The suspect accused of killing 18-year-old Mia Sims has been returned to Jackson County and is now in custody, according to the County Sheriff's Office.

Antonio Green was originally arrested in California on August 19 in connection with the homicide of the Jackson resident.

Green is accused of shooting Sims in the neck in July. Jackson police found Sims in the 1500 block of Carl Breeding Way in a car with a gunshot wound to her neck. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Green was arrested on several charges, including second-degree murder and felony firearm. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole for the second-degree murder charge.

