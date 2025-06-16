Suspect identified in fraud case, Ingham officials say

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect has believed to have been identified after an 88-year-old woman was allegedly scammed out of $9,500 last year.

WATCH: Here's what happens when you call 911 Here's what happens when you call 911

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office informs us that on January 8, 2024, the woman from Leslie Township received a call from a person who identified themselves as officers and claimed that they needed bail money, stating that the victim’s daughter had been arrested.

We’re told that the woman gave the money before the scam was discovered.

Ingham County officials have been working alongside FBI agents and believe they have identified a suspect in the case.

That person is believed to be part of a larger, international fraud ring.

Officials continue their investigation.

The Sheriff’s office wants the public to know that no law enforcement agency, local, state, or federal, will ever contact individuals by phone to request money or payment of any kind.

If you receive a call like this, hang up and report it to local authorities.