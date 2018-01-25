Suspect for LCC threat case due in court

A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday for the man accused of making threats to Lansing Community College last year.

Damian Walker is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism.

Police say he made threats by text against Lansing Community College on November 29th.

All three LCC campuses had to be evacuated and shutdown after the school got word of the threat.

Police say they found rifles and ammunition at Walker's home when he was arrested.

Walker faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.