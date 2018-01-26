Suspect arrested for school threats at Western Career Prep

The morning of January 26 at around 7:53 a.m. a 911 call was received from Western Career Prep High School in Blackman Township.

An employee on the phone told a 911 operator that a student in the building had threatened to harm a teacher.

Staff at the school thought the student had a weapon.

The student, an 18-year-old male, was eventually located and arrested on weapons charges.

He was taken to Jackson Co. jail and is being held on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and threats.

The sheriff is thanking the staff at Western Career Prep for their quick action which helped end the incident with no injuries.