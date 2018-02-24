SURVEY: Governor's image still struggles after Flint water crisis

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Governor Rick Snyder is still struggling to rebuild his public image following the Flint water crisis.
According to Michigan State University's State of the State survey, only about 26% of Michigan residents think the Governor is doing a good job. Before the crisis in Flint, those numbers were between 30 and 40%.
President Donald Trump not faring much better, with just under 30% of Michigan residents giving him a favorable rating. Researchers tell us it's unusual to see such low scores when the economy is doing well. Charles Ballard, survey director and MSU economics professor said, "There are certain high profile controversial issues that have gotten them some negative attention that gives them relatively low ratings despite the fact that we have a pretty good economy."
The survey also finds that more than 60% of Michigan residents think they'll be better off financially, one year from now.