Supreme Court turns down appeal in Michigan carjacking case

DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down an appeal from a Michigan man who said he was convicted of carjacking at age 18 after being forced to act as his own lawyer.

Omar Pouncy's case has been up and down the federal court system. A judge in Detroit threw out his Genesee County conviction in 2016. But an appeals court reversed that decision. The Supreme Court said Monday it won't intervene.

Pouncy was sentenced in 2006 to more than 40 years in prison.

His appellate attorney, David Moffitt, says the case isn't over. He says other issues that could tip the conviction are pending with U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman. He predicts Pouncy will be exonerated.