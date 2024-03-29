Sunny Skies and the Return of Precipitation for the Easter Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We are ending our week with normal weather for the end of March. Highs are expected to reach 50 degrees today with some of our neighborhoods getting into the low 50's today. The sun will be out for a lot of the day today and will make for a pleasant Spring day that has been missing for multiple days.

As we head into the weekend, we are tracking multiple chances for precipitation. The first coming from a weakening low pressure system from the west that will move through the Michigan/Ohio/Indiana border Saturday morning, allowing for uniform rain and possible rumbles of thunder associated with a warm front to start the weekend. This will be located on and south of the I-94 corridor.

As the day progresses on Saturday, most of our neighborhoods could see some rain with higher rainfall amounts to be centered in the southern communities. We are tracking more precip for Sunday evening at around 10 PM, but Easter is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40's.

