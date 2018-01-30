Sue Carter responds to sexual allegations

Sue Carter, who resigned last week as chair of Michigan State University's Athletic Council in protest over the school's handling of the Larry Nassar scandal, had to release a statement after being accused of sexual misconduct over 25 years ago.

Ellen Fedon-Keyt, a psychologist in Dearborn, has filed a complaint claiming that Carter drew her into an inappropriate relationship in the 90's.

Fedon-Keyt claims that she was about 19-years-old and an undergrad at Wayne State, where Carter was a teacher, and was befriended by Carter and manipulated into a sexual relationship.

Tuesday Sue wrote in her statement:

Response to Ellen Keyt’s Accustions

I am sorry for the harm she believes I caused in a consensual relationship twenty-five years ago - when I was not her professor and we were at different universities. While untoward, this was a legal, mutual, and very short-term relationship.

I am rather surprised that the Office of Institutional Equity would launch an investigation without the courtesy of informing me, and for announcing publicly prior to gathering any information beyond her allegations.

This is a knee-jerk reaction to an accusation from a troubled woman – made more than a quarter-century later.

OIE’s action, beyond its jurisdiction, is the sign of a university that is flailing, and failing badly as it reacts to a crisis of its own making.

Statement from Sue Carter, J.D.D. Min.