Successful partnership brings food and toys to the table for needy families

The officers at the the Michigan State Police Brighton Post are bragging Thursday about their collaborative effort to help needy families this past holiday.

And with over 600 toys collected and almost 1500 food items, they have earned the bragging rights.

They partnered with the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots over the holiday in an effort to provide for families within thier post communities.

“The Michigan State Police is thankful and honored to be able to work closely with both organizations to provide impactful community programs that benefit our citizens in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties" said F/Lt. Joel Allen, MSP Brighton Post Commander.

The MSP Brighton Post looks forward to continuing the partnership with both organizations as the years continue.

“We thank everyone who donated to the continued effort to serve Michigan residents, and help community members build stronger relationships with police.”