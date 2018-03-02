Suburb can't limit sidewalk signs by abortion protester

A pro-life activist holds a sign as he participates in the annual March for Life January 22, 2015, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CENTER LINE, Mich. (AP) - A Detroit suburb has agreed to stop interfering with an abortion protester who displays a sign with images of aborted fetuses.

A judge in December granted an injunction in favor of Michael Mattia. Now he and the city of Center Line have settled a lawsuit.

Ordinances that restrict signs on public sidewalks in Center Line are unconstitutional as applied to Mattia. Police told him his sign was disturbing the peace on a "psychological level." But Mattia said his free speech rights were violated.

Center Line will pay $1 to Mattia and $50,000 to his lawyer. Federal Judge David Lawson signed the agreement Wednesday.

The judge says the First Amendment protects against a "heckler's veto" by people who simply don't like the content of speech.

