Styrofoam recycling center opens Thursday

The East Lansing polystyrene recycling station will have its grand opening on Thursday.

Polystyrene is also referred to as Styrofoam and is considered contamination in curbside collection.

"Styrofoam is one of the materials our residents have cited most as something they would like to recycle and it is a material we deal with most when it comes to contamination at the curb," said East Lansing Environmental Services Administrator Cathy DeShambo. "By adding this new drop-off recycling option, we will be diverting additional waste from the landfill and further realizing a waste reduction goal set forth in the City of East Lansing's Climate Sustainability Plan. We are thrilled to finally see this project come to fruition and would like to thank our partners at the MDEQ and Dart Container for their support."

The grand opening takes place at 10 in morning at the East Lansing Department of Public Works recycling drop off site at 1800 E. State road.

The drop-off center is open 24-7.

Items should be cleaned of any food/drink remnants and all labels, stickers, tape, film, straws and lids should be removed. Items that won't be accepted include insulation material, foam packing peanuts and starch-based packing peanuts (starch can be dissolved in water and composted).

Community members with any additional questions about what can and can't be recycled at the new station can contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459.