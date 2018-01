Drivers are getting more comfortable with the idea of self-driving cars.

A new study by AAA found 63% of drivers are wary of riding in one, compared to 78% from this time last year.

Millennials and males are most willing to buy a vehicle with semi-autonmous features.

When it comes to sharing the road with a self-driving vehicle, the study found only 13% would feel safe, while nearly half would actually feel less safe.