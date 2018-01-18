Study: Overhaul is needed of how Michigan funds schools

A new study says the base cost to educate a regular K-12 student in Michigan is $9,590.

That figure doesn't include transportation, food or capital costs.

The report released Wednesday was funded by foundations and school groups. It says traditional and charter public schools should be funded equally, and transportation costs should be funded at $973 per rider.

The School Finance Research Collaborative -- whose members also include former lawmakers -- didn't analyze how its proposals compare with existing funding. But the study suggests an overhaul is needed and says the base cost figure is the most important factor in new school-finance systems.

Researchers say there's been too much focus on "equity" in funding when costs vary drastically depending on the district's size, students living in poverty and other factors.