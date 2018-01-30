Students second-guessing after Nassar scandal

Since the Larry Nassar story developed, we have all seen people on social media discuss their thoughts and feelings about Michigan State University. Many who've had aspirations of becoming a Spartan now second guessing those dreams.

People posting their outrage with and support for MSU, many stating that it does change whether or not they would go to the university or allow their children to.

"It's definitely scary. I feel like there has been so many sexual assault issues there, rape, and I feel like a lot of it has been protecting the people involved. So it's just an unsettling feeling. I was always such a huge fan it's disappointing," said local parent and MSU fan, Katie Gestring.

For Gestring, the news has been troubling.

"This was huge. I think this will always stick with people and I hope that's not what people think about when they think of MSU forever," said Gestring.

Jay Miller, a counselor at DeWitt High School says it's always a possibility that this could affect up and coming students.

"I would certainly expect that there would be some negative fall out from that and that could impact decisions going forward certainly on how this comes out," said Miller.

Miller says he hasn't had any incidents of students telling him that they have changed their minds about becoming a spartan but says it's a question they should ask.

"I think that would be a natural question that folks would have as they consider a college which is probably the most important choice of a young person's life. So I would be surprised if we didn't have some concerned students and parents or at least asking or inquiring," said Miller.

Miller said at a scholarship event over the weekend, MSU alumni spoke to DeWitt students about the university and hopefully put their worries at rest.

"That was the first thing that they mentioned. They specifically tried to address those needs and spoke directly to what they were doing and what their expectations were of any staff person at MSU and whats going to happen as far as safety going forward," said Miller.

Miller says the most important things is for parents and students is to get informed.

"Try to encourage them to do their own research. Have confidence in their parents and the adults around them that they will do the right thing. Make sure you are basing your decision on the full view of the situation not a partial view of the entire situation," said Miller.

It's too early to tell if there is any decline in enrollment or whether when everything is said and done, how people will truly feel about sending their children to the university. Certainly as time goes on and the community heals people may have a change of heart.