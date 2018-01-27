Students react to trustees meeting

Some of MSU students at the rally Friday evening were also at Friday afternoon's Board of Trustees meeting. They've been demanding changes for months and they got two big changes this week. Those were the resignation of Lou Anna K Simon and the sentencing of Larry Nassar.

The meeting was open to the public so that students were allowed to attend. FOX 47's Alani Letang caught up with students Friday about some of their reactions to the meeting. Sarah Owocki is a graduate student who attended the meeting, she told us that as soon as the meeting was adjourned she stood outside the Hanna Administration Building and held up a sign that read "#TimesUpMsu." Owocki said she is disappointed in her school's leaders.

"I heard a lot of what sounded like lip service and there was very little indication of accountability, and I didn't hear a centering of the survivors. I heard a lot of using those voices to further their own agenda, which is to keep their positions of power," said Owocki.

Friday's march, students told us, is a step for the change they feel is much needed on their campus.