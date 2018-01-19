Students, lawmakers calls for President Simon to resign

There are a lot of questions about the future of Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon.

Is she on the verge of resigning?

There have been growing calls this week for Simon to step down because of how the university handled its investigations into Larry Nassar.

The former MSU and Olympic Gymnastics doctor has plead guilty to sexually assaulting young female patients and athletes over the past 20 years.

More than 100 sex assault survivors lining up in Ingham County Circuit Court this week to read victim impact statements at his sentencing hearing.

FOX 47’s Cryss Walker talked with lawmakers, students, and leaders of the school newspaper, calling for a change in Spartan leadership.

In big bold letters on the front page of the State News reads three powerful words.

“President Simon, resign.”

The paper not only calls out Simon but also members of the faculty who knew about the allegations against Larry Nassar as early as 1997.

Souichi Teraea, from the State News says publishing the piece was not an easy decision.

“It was really hard to hear the details of just this supposed doctor being able to sexually abuse and sexually harass all these women”, said Teraea.

“All these girls, all these minors, all these young ladies for so long."

The student paper writes that President Simon and a group of enablers systematically failed to protect women and girls from Larry Nassar.

State Rep. Sam Singh and Senator Curtis Hertel Jr., both East Lansing lawmakers, also responded by saying a lack of leadership allowed victims to suffer.

Senator Hertel says although President Simon made great contributions to the university, this incident calls for her resignation.

“Sometimes a change in culture takes a change in leadership and I think it's time to go", said Hertel.

And students alike feel the same way.

“There has clearly been an aptitude and a failure on the part of a vast majority of our leadership on this campus,” said Olivia Brenner, a student at MSU.

“I think that there does need to be some sweeping changes."

Benjamin Horne, who is also a student at the university says he’s disturbed by the details.

“Reports have been coming out since 1997”, said Horne.

“Which is the year i was born and the fact that it is just being dealt with now is honestly shocking and disappointing to me."

The Associated Students of MSU held a meeting Thursday night and stated that the university was negligent with their handling of the victims in the Larry Nassar case.

ASMSU is also calling for a change in leadership.

FOX 47 has also reached out to the MSU Board of Trustees to find out if they are still standing by President Simon, or are recommending that she step down.

We are still waiting for a response.