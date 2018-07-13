Students graduate from a program with a guaranteed job

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Graduates crossed the stage on Friday for students that alternate between classroom instruction and on-the-job training.

38 students comprised the third class of graduates for the MAT2 Apprenticeship Program.

Students were from Baker College of Cadillac (Mechatronics); Henry Ford College (Mechatronics); Kalamazoo Valley Community College (CNC); Lansing Community College (IT); and Oakland Community College (Mechatronics).

The program gives the participants hands-on-skills and real-world experiences in the skilled workforce.

Then upon graduation, the students receive an Associate's Degree and a job in their field of study.

Graduation on Friday was at the Michigan History Center in Lansing.