Students and staff protest during board of trustees meeting

Continuing our coverage of the crisis on campus, some MSU students and staff aren't happy the Board of Trustees is still on the job.

They made that statement known when they interrupted Friday's board meeting.

FOX 47's Alani Letang was there.

Staff and students told us the trustees should have taken the hint and resigned after the faculty senate overwhelmingly passed a vote of no-confidence in the board.

They said they were even more frustrated when Friday's meeting focused on what they see as cosmetic changes to the MSU health care system.

They told Letang no more words, it's time for action.

"We're kind of missing the point here, health is not the issue this is a management issue this is a power issue, it's abuse of power," said Jean Boucher, an instructor at MSU Department of Sociology.

Boucher wanted the trustees to talk about the lack of faith the students and staff have in them.

"I'm losing my patience, I gotta go I got things to do. But can we talk about the real issue here?" said Boucher. "Please leave, then if you wish to leave," responded Engler.

Walking out the door, Boucher shouted, "no confidence, no confidence, step down, step down."

The professor wasn't the only one frustrated.

"There's all this stuff going on at the university regarding sexual assault, and you guys want to talk about money and infrastructure, and not your students are you kidding me?" said Kenzie Mrla, MSU Student.

Mrla said she doesn't think the board is up to the job.

"They don't care about their students and nothing is going to be done," said Mrla.

Mrla told Letang she watched as a fellow student, Natalie Rogers, spoke to the Board of Trustees and claims Engler and Trustee Joel Fergusen weren't paying attention.

"Joel and Engler talking behind her and laughing and whispering. They aren't listening to us," said Mrla.

These students say the healing can't start for sexual assault survivors until the trustees take the no-confidence vote seriously and resign.

"If their immediate pain is because I'm the interim president we'll heal that I guess when the full-time president gets here. If the immediate pain is the Board of Trustees two new trustees will be elected in November" said Engler.

Those students said they are hoping their efforts will help lay the groundwork for more transparency in the future. So that when new students come they feel safe and will have a voice.