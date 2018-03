The principal of Holt High School, Michael Willard, alerted parents and students regarding a bomb threat found on campus.

A student found the bomb threat, which was similar to one they had a few weeks ago, and they alerted the office.

The threat had a future date, and time, so the school determined there was no immediate threat to students, staff, or parents. Holt High School investigated, and a person of interest has been interviewed by the local Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.