Strong winds cause power outages for Lansing residents

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Strong winds are causing many Consumers Energy customers to be without power Sunday.
Update: As of 2 p.m, most customers in the Lansing area have had their power restored.
Consumers Energy is still working on around 300 outages, those affected are expected to have power again by 11 p.m.
-----As of 11 a.m, close to 2,000 customers in the Lansing area are without power.
Most of the areas affected are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m Sunday night.
Many other areas across the state are also experiencing power outages as well.
A wind advisory has been issued, and will remain in effect until 2 p.m, Sunday afternoon.