Steam plant back to full service after boiler explosion

7:32 AM, Dec 28, 2017

SHANXI, CHINA -NOVEMBER 25: (CHINA, HONG KONG, MACAU, TAIWAN OUT) Smoke billows from a coal fired power plant on November 25, 2015 in Shanxi, China. A history of heavy dependence on burning coal for energy has made China the source of nearly a third of the world's total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, the toxic pollutants widely cited by scientists and environmentalists as the primary cause of global warming. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Kevin Frayer
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A plant that produces steam which heats and cools about 130 buildings in downtown Grand Rapids is up and running following a boiler explosion.

WOOD-TV reports that Veolia Energy says it has returned Thursday to full service.

The blast blew out multiple windows at the plant Monday night, which caused the facility to shut down while workers investigated the cause of the explosion.

The company said Tuesday that steam services were restored to "critical customers" before becoming fully operational again Wednesday night.

Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital lost heat, but said it fully reopened its emergency department late Wednesday morning. The hospital had limited its number of scheduled surgeries for Wednesday and planned to resume a full surgical schedule Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top