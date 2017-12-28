Steam plant back to full service after boiler explosion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A plant that produces steam which heats and cools about 130 buildings in downtown Grand Rapids is up and running following a boiler explosion.

WOOD-TV reports that Veolia Energy says it has returned Thursday to full service.

The blast blew out multiple windows at the plant Monday night, which caused the facility to shut down while workers investigated the cause of the explosion.

The company said Tuesday that steam services were restored to "critical customers" before becoming fully operational again Wednesday night.

Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital lost heat, but said it fully reopened its emergency department late Wednesday morning. The hospital had limited its number of scheduled surgeries for Wednesday and planned to resume a full surgical schedule Thursday.