Statewide artic air advisory from AAA

Arctic air continues to blast Michigan and this week’s weather forecast is calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the new year.

AAA of Michigan has issued a statewide "Arctic Air Advisory" regarding the cold temperatures that will surely read in the single digits this week.

Extreme cold can wreak havoc on your vehicle's performance so AAA has put together a list of cold weather tips to keep your car road-ready.

When it comes to your battery - have the charging system tested to ensure it’s fully charged and in good condition.

Always keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up. Use windshield washer fluid with winter solvent that won’t freeze. For your engine coolant use one that provides anti-freeze protection down to the lowest temperatures you are likely to encounter.

Park in a garage, or if you don’t have access to a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area.

To prevent your car doors from freezing, place a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame.

And although it's tempting, avoid the car wash. Postpone that luxury until temps rise above freezing.