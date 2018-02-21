States face flooding, other problems in Midwest amid storms

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:32AM EST expiring February 23 at 11:30AM EST in effect for: Midland, Saginaw

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:32AM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:32AM EST expiring February 22 at 3:00PM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Tuscola

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:32AM EST expiring February 24 at 4:36PM EST in effect for: Saginaw

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:32AM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:32AM EST expiring February 23 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Saginaw

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:14AM EST expiring February 21 at 10:40PM EST in effect for: Gratiot

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 4:30AM EST expiring February 22 at 4:29AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:49AM EST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM EST in effect for: Washtenaw

Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 10:59PM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 10:59PM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Eaton

Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 10:59PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton

Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 10:59PM EST expiring February 22 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot

Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 10:59PM EST expiring February 22 at 12:58AM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:53PM EST expiring February 22 at 12:52AM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:53PM EST expiring February 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:53PM EST expiring February 22 at 12:52AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:53PM EST expiring February 22 at 12:52AM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:53PM EST expiring February 22 at 12:52AM EST in effect for: Jackson

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:53PM EST expiring February 25 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:53PM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:53PM EST expiring February 27 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Barry

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:53PM EST expiring February 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Eaton

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:53PM EST expiring February 27 at 10:59AM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:53PM EST expiring February 27 at 5:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 10:53PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 6:34PM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 6:34PM EST expiring February 24 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun

Flood Advisory issued February 18 at 10:21PM EST expiring February 25 at 12:30PM EST in effect for: Eaton