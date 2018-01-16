Statement released on behalf of MSU trustee Mitch Lyons

A former NFL player and current Michigan State University trustee has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

An arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and battery had been issued against MSU trustee Mitch Lyons in Jackson County.

The following statement was released on behalf of Mitch Lyons by Brian Lennon, his attorney: "The warrant has been cleared and the overall situation is a misunderstanding. We look forward to the facts coming out on this baseless claim and to seeing this legal issue resolved."

Michigan State Police would not disclose any further information regarding the incident.

According to District Court records, the warrant against Lyons was issued on December 28 in Jackson County. Online records do not say when or where the incident took place.

Assault and Battery is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in prison if convicted.

The 47-year-old Lyons is a Republican from the Grand Rapids area in western Michigan. He faces a Jan. 29 hearing.

Lyons played football at Michigan State from 1988 to 1992. He also played in the NFL for seven years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons.

He has been on the Board of Trustees since 2011.