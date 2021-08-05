Watch

Actions

Suspect in custody after being barricaded in gas station for hours

items.[0].videoTitle
IMG_5870.JPG
IMG_5871.JPG
Posted at 8:24 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 02:11:15-04

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After several hours, a suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation at the Mobil gas station off East Broadway in Woodland Township.

The incident began Wednesday evening, with Michigan State Police announcing early Thursday morning a suspect was in custody. They also say the gas station remains a crime scene.

MSP says it was a police chase that led to the standoff situation and shots were also fired out of a Barry County police cruiser at one point.

According to police, the suspect allowed people inside the gas station to leave during the standoff. The suspect was then lured out by police some time later.

The gas station remains closed as police continue to investigate.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!