Suspect in custody after being barricaded in gas station for hours

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After several hours, a suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation at the Mobil gas station off East Broadway in Woodland Township.

The incident began Wednesday evening, with Michigan State Police announcing early Thursday morning a suspect was in custody. They also say the gas station remains a crime scene.

MSP says it was a police chase that led to the standoff situation and shots were also fired out of a Barry County police cruiser at one point.

According to police, the suspect allowed people inside the gas station to leave during the standoff. The suspect was then lured out by police some time later.

MSP Wayland Post is assisting Barry County Sheriff w/barricaded subject with shots fired at the Mobil gas station, East Broadway, Woodlawn Twp. MSP Emergency Support Team is enroute. Unknown if any injuries. Stay clear of area until authorities clear scene. Stay here for updates. pic.twitter.com/gDzeLQlhx3 — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) August 4, 2021

The gas station remains closed as police continue to investigate.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube