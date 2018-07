LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The Michigan State Police force will grow on Thursday afternoon when 107 recruits will become state troopers after they take the oath of office.

A graduation ceremony will take place at the Lansing Center at 1 PM.

The recruits have been in training for the last 26 weeks.

Five of them will be assigned to the Lansing post, four others will be assigned to the Jackson post.